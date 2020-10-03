Ernakulam reports 925 new COVID-19 cases

759 contract disease through local transmission

A total of 925 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

Of them, 759 people contracted the infection through local contact and 30 people arrived from outside the State. The source of infection of 123 people could not be traced. Eight health workers were among those who were infected.

As many as 402 people have tested negative, and 25,945 people are in quarantine. A total of 9,952 people are currently being treated for the disease. About 6,165 people who tested positive remain in isolation at home. While 35 people are admitted at PVS Hospital, which is COVID-19 facility, 247 patients are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

For testing, 2,483 samples were collected from government facilities, 4,895 samples from private laboratories and hospitals, taking the total number of tests done on the day to 7,378.

MLA tests positive

K.J. Maxi, MLA, has tested positive for the virus. He wrote in a Facebook post that he got himself tested on Saturday after having experienced some discomfort. He has asked everybody who has come in contact with him recently to take necessary precautions.