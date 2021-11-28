Ernakulam reports 823 new cases of COVID-19

KOCHI

28 November 2021 20:03 IST

A total of 823 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 12.14%.

While 812 persons got infected through local contact, the source of infection could not be identified in 10 cases. Even as 1,078 persons recovered from the infection, 1,354 persons were brought under home surveillance.

A total of 26,513 persons are under home observation and 7,010 are undergoing COVID-19 treatment. As many as 6,777 samples were sent for testing, according to a communication from the district administration.

Advertising

Advertising