Ernakulam reports 784 new cases

KOCHI

28 January 2021 22:27 IST

A total of 784 people tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in the district on Thursday. Five of these were health workers.

As many as 33 new cases were reported from Maradu while Thrikkakara accounted for 29, Elanji 26, Cheranalloor 24, Thurvaur 22, Kavalangad 21, and Thripunithura 20 cases.

There were 792 recoveries. The district had a cumulative case load of 10,873 as on Thursday. A fresh set of 7,427 samples were sent for testing on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

In all, 3,145 health workers received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.