Ernakulam reports 729 new cases

KOCHI

27 September 2020 00:59 IST

Ten health workers in private hospitals infected

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district remains on an upward spiral with 729 persons testing positive for the virus on Saturday. Of them, 714 persons contracted the disease through local contact.

Eleven health workers, 10 of whom were working in private hospitals, have been infected.

From Fort Kochi, 42 people have tested positive, besides 28 people from Mattancherry, 30 from Thrikkakara and 32 residents of Kadungalloor.

Other new cases of the infection were reported from Rayamangalam, Chengamanad, Thripunithura, Vengola, Choornikkara, Edathala, Kalamassery, Palluruthy, Muvattupuzha, and Kothamangalam.

246 test negative

A total of 246 persons tested negative on Saturday. Of the 5,515 COVID-19 positive persons in the district, 2,459 remain in isolation at home. About 22,303 people remain in quarantine.

For testing, 2,489 samples were collected from government facilities and 2,717 samples from private ones.

District’s strategy

District Collector S. Suhas said in an online briefing that the concept of “sharing responsibility” was crucial as part of the strategy to manage the disease. After the State and Centre had allowed relaxations, and after Onam, a spurt in cases was expected, but the situation would now have to be controlled, he said. Strict surveillance of symptomatic people remained key, besides people taking responsibility to ensure they did not get infected, he said.