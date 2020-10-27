Ernakulam reports 716 more COVID-19 cases

Kochi

27 October 2020 20:42 IST

521 contract disease through local transmission

Of the 716 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday, 521 contracted the infection through local contact.

Ten health workers were among the infected and the source of infection of 173 patients could not be traced. Twelve people who arrived from outside the State were also tested positive.

Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Thripunithura recorded more than 20 new cases of the infection on Tuesday.

As many as 914 people tested negative and 29,905 people remain in quarantine. New admissions at FLTCs and hospitals on the day stood at 106, while 150 people were discharged.

Active cases

A total of 11,575 patients are being treated for the disease in the district. While 208 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 45 patients are at PVS Hospital, 649 are at private hospitals, and 8,769 people are recovering at home. A few patients are also being treated at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, the District Hospital at Aluva and the taluk hospital at Paravur.

For testing, 5,550 samples were collected on Tuesday.