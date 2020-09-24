Ernakulam reports 576 COVID-19 local transmission cases

Six police personnel, seven health workers among infected

A total of 590 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday.

Of them, 576 people contracted the disease through local contact, and 14 had arrived from outside the State. As many as six police persons have tested positive. A total of seven health workers, including two ASHA workers, have tested positive. Positive cases of the infection were reported from areas including Elamkunnapuzha, Cheranalloor, Ayavana, Chellanam, Fort Kochi, Kadunagalloor, Karumaloor, Kumbalangi, Muvattupuzha, Njarakkal, Nellikuzhi, Palluruthy, Thrikkakara, Vyttila and Thripunithura.

A total of 248 people have tested negative while 4,692 people are being treated for it. About 20,372 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 2,059 samples were collected from government facilities and 2,697 samples from private ones.

In an online briefing, District Collector S. Suhas said that 1,294 category A patients, who do not have facilities to remain quarantined at home, are being monitored at 16 FLTCs in the district. Two second-line treatment centres with 137 category B patients are also functioning – one operated by the administration and the other by a private hospital. A total of 239 category C patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and PVS Hospital. A total of 1,186 people remain in isolation at home and their health is regularly monitored, he said. A few select hospitals are providing care to about 386 patients who can afford and prefer treatment at private hospitals, he said. Category A, B and C patients are differentiated based on the severity of their symptoms.