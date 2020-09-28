Ernakulam reports 537 new COVID-19 cases

3,342 patients remain in isolation at home

A total of 537 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. Of them, 525 people contracted the infection through local contact.

Nine health workers were among the newly infected, including an ASHA worker and one health worker each at the Kothamangalam taluk hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Positive cases of the infection were reported from areas including Udayamperoor, Kottapady, Payipra, Moovattupuzha, Kadungalloor, Kothamangalam, Thoppumpady and Vengola. About 38 people from Thrikkakara, 44 from Fort Kochi and 35 people from Mattancherry have also tested positive.

As many as 220 people have tested negative, while 23,208 people remain in quarantine. Of the 6,432 active cases in the district, 3,342 people remain in isolation at home.

For testing, 1,262 samples were sent from government facilities and 554 from private labs and hospitals.

Discussing the district’s COVID-19 management at a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, District Collector S. Suhas said that 70 ICU beds were set aside for COVID patients at the Government Medical College Hospital besides 120 ICU beds being readied at PVS Hospital. All hospitals have been asked to set aside 20 beds for patients with serious symptoms, and 10,000 beds have been readied at first-line treatment centres, according to a release from the district administration.