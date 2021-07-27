Ernakulam reports 2,352 fresh COVID cases

Kochi

27 July 2021 19:10 IST

Test positivity rate stands at 12.05%

As many as 2,352 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 2,301 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 42 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 12.05%. The regions in which positive cases were higher than 40 included Nellikuzhi (69), Thrikkakara (61), Pallipuram (57), Vadakkekara (57), Thripunitura (50), Payipra (50), Alangad (48), Vengoor (47), Vyttila (46), Elankunnapuzha (43), Kottuvally (43), and Maradu (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elanji, Edakkattuvayal, Aikkaranad, Thirumaradi, Thuravoor, Ashamanoor, Manjapra, Keerampara, Panampilly Nagar, Ayappankavu, Elamkulam, Karuvelippadi, Pampakuda and Poonithura, according to an official release.

Around 19,515 COVID-19 tests were done on Tuesday. As many as 19,243 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.