Ernakulam reports 2,029 more COVID-19 cases

KOCHI

06 September 2021 20:05 IST

Test positivity rate at 12.92%

A total of 2,029 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

As many as 1,994 persons got infected through local contact while the source of infection in 26 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 12.92%.

The regions in which the number of positive cases was higher than 50 included Kuttampuzha (112), Thrikkakara (80), Vengoor (74), Kalamassery (63), Parakadavu (56), Chittatukara (54), and Thripunitura (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, Aikkaranad, Keerampara, Pindimana, Mulavukad, Ramamangalam, Kadamakkudy, Karuvelipadi, Pachalam, Panampilly Nagar, Mattancherry, Edakochi, Panayappilli and Perumpadapu, according to an official release.

As many as 31,329 persons are under treatment for the disease in Ernakulam. A total of 15,705 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday.

Vaccination

Vaccination will be held in all local bodies on Tuesday. It will start from 9 a.m onwards. Spot registration for receiving Covishield vaccine will be available, according to an official communication.