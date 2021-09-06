Kochi

Ernakulam reports 2,029 more COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,029 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

As many as 1,994 persons got infected through local contact while the source of infection in 26 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 12.92%.

The regions in which the number of positive cases was higher than 50 included Kuttampuzha (112), Thrikkakara (80), Vengoor (74), Kalamassery (63), Parakadavu (56), Chittatukara (54), and Thripunitura (51).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, Aikkaranad, Keerampara, Pindimana, Mulavukad, Ramamangalam, Kadamakkudy, Karuvelipadi, Pachalam, Panampilly Nagar, Mattancherry, Edakochi, Panayappilli and Perumpadapu, according to an official release.

As many as 31,329 persons are under treatment for the disease in Ernakulam. A total of 15,705 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday.

Vaccination

Vaccination will be held in all local bodies on Tuesday. It will start from 9 a.m onwards. Spot registration for receiving Covishield vaccine will be available, according to an official communication.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 8:05:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/ernakulam-reports-2029-more-covid-19-cases/article36321996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY