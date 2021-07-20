Kochi

Ernakulam reports 1,901 fresh COVID-19 infections

As many as 1,901 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,837 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 55 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 10.52%. The regions in which positive cases were higher than 30 included Elankunnapuzha (44), Thrikkakara (44), Vadakkekara (43), Pallipuram (41), Keezhmad (38), Kothamangalam (38), Thripunitura (35), Palluruthy (33), Malayatoor-Neeleswaram (33), Chendamangalam (32), Maradu (32), Chellanam (31) and Rayamangalam (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ernakulam South, Aikaranad, Kadavanthra, Thammanam, Thoppumpady, Manjalloor, Mulavukad, Nedumbassery, Keerampara, Elamkulam and Chalikkavattom. Around 15,672 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release.


