Ernakulam reports 1,105 fresh COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate stands at 8.34%

A total of 1,105 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ernakulam district on Sunday. Of these, 1,092 are local transmission cases, said a communication here. Six health workers were among the infected.

Thrikkakara, with 39 fresh cases, continued to top the list of areas with the maximum number of new cases while North Paravur had 31, Chengamanad 30, Kalamassery 27 and Palluruthy 26. Twenty migrant workers were among the infected. Places such as Asamannoor, Edavanakkad, Chittattukara, Chellanam, Parakkadavu, and Palarivattom had reported only five fresh cases each.

Elamakkara, Karukutty, Kumbalam, Koovappadi, Thiruvaniyoor, Varapetty, Pampakuda, Perumbavoor, Pothanikkad and Mookkannur were among the places where less than five fresh cases were reported, the communication added.

The communication said 1,082 persons were cured of the infection on Sunday while 2,160 people came under home observation. The total number of people under home observation is 36,383.

A total of 13,257 samples were collected for testing in the district on Sunday. The test positivity rate is 8.34%.