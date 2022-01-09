Ernakulam reports 1,066 COVID-19 cases

KOCHI

09 January 2022 21:06 IST

Ernakulam on Sunday reported 1,066 COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate stood at 14.85%. As many as 1,065 persons got infected through local contact.

With 1,240 more people being brought under home observation, the number of persons in home isolation has gone up to 12,544. While 410 persons recovered from the infection,7,230 persons are undergoing treatment. As many as 7,177 samples were sent for tests on Sunday, according to a communication from the district administration.

