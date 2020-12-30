Ernakulam reports 1,006 new cases

KOCHI

30 December 2020 23:58 IST

The incidence of COVID-19 spiked in Ernakulam district with 1,006 cases reported on Wednesday. A total of 7,806 samples were sent from the district for testing on Tuesday.

Thiruvaniyoor recorded 103 cases while Kizhakkambalam and Kuttampuzha had 34 each, Kalamassery logged 31, Karukutti 30, Ayyampuzha 25, and Thripunithura 24 new cases.

Twelve of the newly infected were health workers.

Only 780 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday. With 702 more added to the list of those under observation, the total shot up to 2,92,206. New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 150 while 140 people got discharged on recovery.

The district had a total of 8,809 cases as on Wednesday evening.