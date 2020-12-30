Ernakulam reports 1,006 new cases

The incidence of COVID-19 spiked in Ernakulam district with 1,006 cases reported on Wednesday. A total of 7,806 samples were sent from the district for testing on Tuesday.
Thiruvaniyoor recorded 103 cases while Kizhakkambalam and Kuttampuzha had 34 each, Kalamassery logged 31, Karukutti 30, Ayyampuzha 25, and Thripunithura 24 new cases.
Twelve of the newly infected were health workers.
Only 780 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday. With 702 more added to the list of those under observation, the total shot up to 2,92,206. New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 150 while 140 people got discharged on recovery.
The district had a total of 8,809 cases as on Wednesday evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath