Ernakulam registers 865 fresh COVID cases

Kochi

29 January 2021 21:30 IST

711 people recover from the illness

Ernakulam recorded 865 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 6,692 tests were done.

The active caseload of the district has crossed 11,000, with 11,027 people recovering from the infection.

From Thrikkakara, 35 people tested positive, while 30 new cases were recorded from Maradu, 29 from Karukutty, 26 from Elanji, and 25 each from Okkal, Kalady, and Nedumbassery. Two health workers were infected, and the source of infection in 31 persons could not be detected.

A total of 711 people tested negative on Friday, and 25,707 people remain in quarantine. While 8,689 people are recovering at home, 46 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 76 at PVS Hospital and 25 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital.

So far, 380 people have succumbed to the infection in the district, while a cumulative total of 1,06,386 cases were recorded, going by figures on the State government’s online COVID-19 data dashboard.

On Friday, 2,844 health workers took the Covishield vaccine at 27 centres in the district. The vaccine was administered at 11 private hospitals and 16 government health care facilities.