Ernakulam registers 686 new COVID-19 cases

Kochi

23 December 2020 01:57 IST

414 persons recover from illness in the district

Ernakulam district recorded 686 new COVID-19 cases and 414 recoveries on Tuesday.

Six health workers were among those who were infected, and the source of infection in 173 people could not be traced.

While Kothamangalam registered 26 new cases, Chittattukara recorded 25 and Manjalloor 24. Thripunithura, Palluruthy, and Fort Kochi saw 20 new cases each. A police officer also tested positive on the day.

A total of 29,520 people remain in quarantine, and the district’s active case load stands at 8,499. For testing, 8,349 swabs were sent on Tuesday.

While 6,437 people are recovering from the infection at home, 95 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 58 at PVS Hospital, 231 at FLTCs, and 378 at SLTCs.