Ernakulam registers 632 new COVID-19 cases

Vice Admiral Anil K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, receiving the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Kochi

11 February 2021 23:39 IST

Vaccination for frontline workers begins in district

Ernakulam district recorded 632 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Five health workers were among those who tested positive. Edathala saw a spike with 44 new cases, while 22 cases were recorded in Thripunithura and 19 each in Elamkunnapuzha and Rayamangalam. The source of infection could not be traced in 48 cases.

With 669 people testing negative on Thursday, the active caseload stands at 10,261. Over 8,300 people are recovering at home.

A total of 9,856 samples were sent for testing.

31 more centres

Vaccination for COVID-19 for frontline workers (officials of the Revenue Department, local bodies, and the police) began in the district on Thursday. Only one centre at the district collectorate was set up on Thursday for frontline workers, and 88 people took the vaccine. As many as 31 additional centres will begin administering the vaccine to frontline workers from Friday onwards, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and nodal officer for vaccination.

Naval base

In accordance with the Centre’s guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of frontline defence personnel, Vice Admiral Anil K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, kick-started the vaccination drive by receiving the first shot at naval hospital Sanjivani.

The Vice Admiral along with Commanding Officers of the Southern Naval Command’s frontline ships and air squadrons were among the initial personnel vaccinated. In the following days, the campaign will be accelerated to cover all frontline personnel, the Navy said.