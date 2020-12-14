Ernakulam registers 509 positive cases

Kochi

14 December 2020 02:35 IST

804 persons cured of infection as on Sunday

A total of 509 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ernakulam district on Sunday. Of them, 360 were cases of local spread, while the source of infection in 138 cases could not be identified.

Four persons arrived either from other States or abroad, said a communication from the district administration. Among the newly infected are seven health workers.

The communication said that 804 people were cured of the infection as on Sunday. As many as 1,987 people were brought under observation at home on Sunday, while 533 completed their observation period. There are now 30,307 people under observation. Of them, 29,529 are at their homes, while 20 are in COVID-19 care centres. There are 758 people who are at centres for which they are making their own arrangements.

A total of 174 people were admitted to hospitals or First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs) on Sunday, while 108 people were discharged. The number of confirmed cases stands at 7,316, excluding cases reported on Sunday.

There are 94 patients at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 17 at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, 11 at General Hospital, Muvattupuzha, four at Government Hospital, Aluva, 49 at the PVS COVID-19 care centre, and 40 at Sanjeevini Hospital.

As many as 5,392 samples collected at private and government facilities were sent for testing on Sunday.

The COVID-19 control room received 255 calls on Sunday.