Ernakulam registers 1,812 COVID cases; TPR at 11.32%

KOCHI

02 October 2021 00:42 IST

As many as 1,812 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.

A total of 1,762 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 44 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 11.32%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Vadakkekara (84), Kottuvally (68), Thrikkakara (56), Edathala (49), Kalamassery (47), Alangad (44), and Udayamperoor (43).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayyampuzha, Kanjoor, Thuravoor, Manjapra, Ayyappankavu, Mattancherry, Elanji, Maneed, Chakkaraparambu, Njarakkal, and Mudakuzha, according to an official release.

As many as 16,013 tests were conducted on Friday, while 22,619 persons are under treatment in the district.