Ernakulam registers 114 new COVID-19 cases

KOCHI

14 August 2020 23:17 IST

110 cases through local contact; over 600 people being treated in FLTCs

A total of 114 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, with 110 people acquiring the infection through local contact.

In West Kochi, two persons from Fort Kochi and 12 from Mattancherry, including four children below the age of 10, have been infected. Six persons from Chellanam have tested positive.

Ten persons from Nellikuzhi, which has seen a surge in cases in the past 10 days, and 10 persons from Ayavana near Muvattupuzha, have also tested positive. A 67-year-old at Karunalayam, a home for the elderly and convent in Thrikkakara, has tested positive.

A 29-year-old working at a private hospital at Kalamassery has been infected, besides a 55-year-old construction worker from West Bengal. Other positive cases were reported from Vengola, Perumbavoor, Vennala, Thammanam, Kadamakudy, Kavalangad, Kuttampuzha, Koothattukulam, Kothamangalam,Chengamanad, Eloor, Edathala, and North Paravur.

Four persons who arrived from outside the State have contracted the infection. As many as 87 persons recovered and tested negative on Saturday, and 1,391 people are currently being treated for the disease. Eight persons admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, remain in critical condition.

For testing, 1,599 samples were sent, and 4,391 swabs were collected totally from various labs and hospitals in the district.

In the eight first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) in the district, 660 people are being treated. The Adlux convention centre at Angamaly has been converted into a second-line treatment centre that is equipped to take care of the medical needs of patients who might have severe symptoms.