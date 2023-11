November 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer G. Ananthakrishnan was admitted to a private hospital on Friday after showing symptoms of food poisoning.

He developed the symptoms after reportedly having ‘ghee roast’ from a vegetarian hotel in Kakkanad. He was admitted with symptoms of food poisoning. His condition is stable, according to hospital sources.

Officials of the Department of Food Safety said they were yet to receive any complaint related to the incident.