Ernakulam records uptick in co-infection

Kochi

30 November 2020 01:41 IST

In about a month, the district has reported one case of co-infection of dengue and COVID-19 and two cases of co-infection of COVID-19 and leptospirosis.

The co-infection of dengue and COVID was reported earlier this month from the Kochi Corporation limits, and the 64-year-old patient had recovered at a private hospital, said an ASHA worker in the area.

Confirming the case, Dr. Vinod Paulose, District Surveillance Officer for non-COVID diseases, said that there had been a recent uptick in cases of dengue from the corporation limits. Around 51 suspected cases of dengue were reported in the district this month.

Between October 30 and November 4, two persons, a cattle rearer and a farm worker, from Payipra panchayat in the district, were diagnosed with leptospirosis. One case was confirmed, and the other was suspected. They were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kottayam with multiple organ dysfunction, and they tested positive for the novel coronavirus there. Both of them succumbed to their infections, Dr. Paulose said.

“An analysis of the 14 deaths from leptospirosis this year shows that death from leptospirosis can happen as fast as an average of eight days from the onset of symptoms. Doctors have also been confused with the atypical presentation of leptospirosis symptoms like diarrhoea, giddiness, and general fatigue, and a test is done for the novel coronavirus. Typically, leptospirosis patients present with symptoms like high fever, head ache and body pain,” he said.

The two patients were sent to the MCH at Kottayam since the ICU beds at the General Hospital had been occupied, and the MCH at Kalamassery is not treating non-COVID patients.