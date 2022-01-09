Kochi

Ernakulam records spike in COVID-19 cases

Cases of SARS-CoV2 infection are rising in Ernakulam with the district recording 1,214 cases on Saturday with a test positivity rate of 12.25%.

As many as 502 patients recovered too.

As on Saturday evening, a total of 11,748 people were under surveillance for the disease at their homes. The number of COVID-19 patients in the district, meanwhile, stood at 6,581. In all, 9,913 samples were sent on Saturday for testing.

Altogether, 55.34 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the district with 24.68 lakh people receiving two doses.


