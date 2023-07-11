Ernakulam records rise in number of people sharing information on illegal waste dumping

July 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A recommendation by the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) to offer citizens a share of the penalty for providing information on those involved in illegal waste dumping seems to be yielding results in the district.

Local bodies are getting regular calls and WhatsApp messages from citizens on persons and institutions that dump waste in open spaces and waterbodies in blatant violation of norms. In Kadungalloor panchayat near Aluva, the health squad was able to get hold of violators through information shared by the public.

“The government’s recommendation that such persons be paid 25% of the penalty imposed on violators or a maximum of ₹2,500 for those sharing documentary evidence of the illegal act has created enthusiasm among people. We imposed a total penalty of around ₹50,000 for illegal dumping of waste over the past 10 days,” said panchayat president Suresh Muttathil.

Municipalities such as Aluva and Maradu also received timely alerts from individuals. The Aluva police had recommended reward for a motorist after he shared video evidence of waste dumping along the national highway near Muttom over WhatsApp.

As per an order issued by the LSGD, the local body secretary has to transfer the reward to the bank account of the informant within 30 days of the receipt of fine, subject to approval by the local body governing committee. Details of the informant will be kept confidential.

On receipt of such verifiable evidence, the secretary is supposed to probe the matter and take action within seven days. Local bodies are required to keep a register of such rewards distributed, and the audited reports have to be sent to the LSGD Principal Secretary on a quarterly basis.

