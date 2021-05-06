Ernakulam records over 6,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Test positivity rate at 31.8%; active caseload crosses 60,000

For the second consecutive day, Ernakulam recorded over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, with 6,506 people testing positive on Thursday. The test positivity rate is 31.8%.

The active caseload in the district has crossed 60,000 – a total of 61,847 people are in isolation or under treatment after having tested positive. Recoveries on the day stood at 2,999.

While 20,459 tests were done, 9,230 of these were RT-PCR tests.

Thrikkakara recorded the highest number of fresh cases, with 279 people testing positive, followed by Pallipuram with 260 new cases. Kottuvally registered 164 new cases, Varapuzha 155, Rayamagalam 133, Eloor and Thripunithura 127 each, Alangad 126, Maradu 116, Fort Kochi 113, Chengamanad and Palluruthy 112 each, Thuravoor 110, Payipra 106 and Chellanam 102. Six health workers, two police officers and seven CISF personnel have tested positive. The source of infection could not be determined in 70 cases.

While 275 people were admitted to hospitals and other treatment centres, 223 were discharged. A total of 99,949 people remain in quarantine.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 51,268 are at home. A total of 2,357 people have been admitted at private hospitals, 33 are at first-line treatment centres, 445 are at second-line treatment centres, and 488 are at domiciliary care centres.

At the Government Medical College Hospital, 192 patients are recovering, while 74 are at PVS Hospital and 72 at the Aluva District Hospital. At other government hospitals, 306 patients are recuperating.

As many as 362 people have been admitted in intensive care units.