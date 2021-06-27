Ernakulam records over 1,000 COVID cases

A total of 1,103 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Sunday, and a test positivity rate of 9.48% was recorded when 11,638 tests were done.

As many as 12,701 people are either under treatment for the infection or are in isolation after testing positive. Elamkunnapuzha and Malayatoor-Neeleswaram recorded 37 new cases each, while Kunnathunad and Pallipuram saw 36 each. Thrikkakara and Thripunithura registered 33 new cases each, followed by Kalamassery with 32, Kadamakudy with 24, Chendamagalam and Vadakkekara with 23 each, and Karumaloor with 21. Chellanam reported 19 cases.

A total of 1,532 people were considered to have recovered, and 38,068 people remain in quarantine. While 254 people were discharged from treatment centres, 87 were admitted.