Ernakulam records one COVID-19 case in over a month

The arrival of Non-Resident Keralites has brought in the first COVID-19 case in Ernakulam district after it remained disease-free for over a month.

A 30-year-old woman, a resident of Chennai, who arrived at a city hospital on May 6 for renal transplant, tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Since she had developed symptoms, the private hospital alerted the medical authorities, and her swab was collected and sent for testing at the Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

She will continue her treatment at the private hospital. Meanwhile, her contacts were placed in quarantine.

The number of people put in home quarantine in the district on Friday stood at 361. As of now, there are 820 persons in home quarantine after 13 completed their observation cycle. There are 10 persons in the high-risk category in home quarantine.

Ten persons were placed in hospital isolation on Friday, with six of them at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, and four at a private hospital. Ten persons were discharged from hospitals, and they included three from MCH, one from the Aluva District Hospital, and six from a private hospital. The number of patients in hospital isolation is 17.

The district had sent 55 samples for testing. The results of 54 are awaited.

There are 100 COVID-19 Care Centres in the district and 5,105 rooms for patients. The number of patients at COVID Care Centres is 216.

Meanwhile, the district control room received 878 on Friday. The control room can be accessed by calling 0484-2368802.