Ernakulam records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

KOCHI

13 September 2020 21:32 IST

326 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district

The district has recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far with 326 people testing positive on Sunday. This is the second time that the number of cases in the district has crossed the 300-mark in the past week.

Of those who tested positive on Sunday, 22 people arrived from outside the State. Cases of infection among health workers continues unabated with five health workers and two staff members at private hospitals, and a health worker from the Thrissur General Hospital testing positive here on Sunday.

Other positive cases of the disease were reported from areas including Kottuvally, Alangad, Thripunithura, Udayamperoor, Eroor, Vyttila, Maradu, Kadavanthra, Kadungalloor, Rayamangalam, North Paravur, Mattancherry and Palarivattom.

A total of 232 people recovered and tested negative for the disease, and 21,437 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 1,076 samples were sent from government facilities, while 1,258 samples were collected at private hospitals and laboratories.