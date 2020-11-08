Ernakulam records highest number of COVID-19 cases in State

With 1,042 people testing positive on Saturday, Ernakulam has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

As many as 1,010 people tested negative for the disease and the district’s active caseload stands at 11,412.

Nineteen health workers have newly been infected and the source of infection of 253 people could not be traced.

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Payipra, Kadungalloor, Kumbalangi, Palluruthy and Thripunithura.

As many as 28,809 people are in quarantine in the district. For testing, 6,645 samples were collected. Six patients have been admitted at the newly set up COVID-19 treatment facility at the Fort Kochi taluk hospital, 50 patients are being treated at PVS Hospital, 219 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 8,181 people are recovering at home. At first-line treatment centres, 1,041 people are being monitored, while 124 patients are at second-line treatment centres.