Ernakulam records 926 new cases

1,180 recover; test positivity rate 10.25%

A total of 926 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday, leaving the test positivity rate at 10.25%.

The number of tests done fell to 9,038. Thripunithura recorded 37 new cases, Edathala 34, Kadavanthra 29, Kalady 28, Kalamassery 27, Kottuvally and Thrikkakara 22 each, and Chittattukara 20. Three health workers were among those who tested positive.

As many as 1,180 people were considered to have recovered. The active case load in the district is 13,815. A total of 39,545 people remain in quarantine.

While 150 people were admitted to hospitals and other treatment facilities, 200 were discharged. Of the people recovering from the infection, 9,706 remain at home. The number of admissions at private hospitals has fallen to 967, while 467 persons are recovering at FLTCs, 311 are at SLTCs, and 937 people are at domiciliary care centres. As many as 475 people are under treatment at government hospitals. A total of 299 people are admitted in intensive care units.

Six patients in the district are under treatment for mucormycosis, going by figures from the District Surveillance Unit. A total of 1,175 people have succumbed to the infection in Ernakulam so far, and 3,44,019 cases have been recorded, according to the State COVID dashboard.