Ernakulam records 919 fresh COVID-19 cases

A total of 919 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 8.03%.

According to a communication from the district administration, 915 persons got infected through local sources. The source of infection could not be identified in three cases. One health worker got infected.

The places that had reported more that 20 cases included Thrikkakara (33), Puthenvelikkara (33), Thripunithura (29), Kottuvalli (27), Pallippuram (21) and Thiruvaniyoor (20). The places that recorded less than five cases included Fort Kochi, Mudamveli, Elamakara, Chalikkavattom, Vennala, Edakochi, Ernakulam South and Mattancherry.

As many as 8,534 persons are under COVID-19 treatment in the district.