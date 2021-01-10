Ernakulam records 893 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kochi

10 January 2021 01:51 IST

Source of infection in 63 people not traced

Ernakulam district recorded 893 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

As many as 12 health workers were among those who tested positive for the virus, and the source of infection in 63 people could not be traced.

Karukutty registered 30 new cases, while 29 people tested positive at Parakkadavu, 27 in Thrikkakara, and 26 each at Choornikkara and Thripunithura.

With 761 recoveries on Saturday, the active case load is 9,063. A total of 26,344 people remain in quarantine in the district.

Of those recovering from the infection, 50 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 20 at the Fort Kochi taluk hospital, and 65 patients are at PVS Hospital. A majority — 6,832 people — are recovering at home. At FLTCs, 218 people are being monitored, while 338 people are at SLTCs.

So far, 337 people have succumbed to the disease in the district going by figures on the State Health Department’s online COVID dashboard.