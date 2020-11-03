Ernakulam records 850 more COVID-19 cases

A total of 850 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.
The source of infection of 246 persons remained untraced. Twenty health workers were among the infected. Kalamassery recorded a spike in cases with 49 infections while the spread continued unabated in Fort Kochi which recorded 35 new cases. Thrikkakara and Thripunithura recorded 34 each.
Meanwhile, 865 patients recovered. The district, as on Tuesday, had 29,377 people under disease surveillance. New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 75, while 147 were discharged.
The total number of COVID-19 patients in the district was 12,212 on Tuesday evening.
From Ernakulam , 6,113 fresh samples were dispatched for testing on Tuesday.
