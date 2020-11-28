Ernakulam records 812 cases

Ernakulam district recorded 812 new COVID-19 cases, the highest figure in the State on Saturday.

Four health workers have tested positive and the source of infection of 199 people could not be traced.

Thrikkakara registered 36 cases of the infection, while Paipra, Rayamangalam, Thripunithura, and Sreemoolanagaram recorded over 20 cases of the infection each. The recoveries on the day stood at 451, and the active case load is 8,823.

A total of 7,503 samples were sent for testing.

As many as 26,594 people remain in quarantine in the district.