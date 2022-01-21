Ernakulam records 7,339 fresh COVID-19 cases

TPR 50.86%; 27 health workers among infected

Ernakulam district recorded 7,339 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 50.86%.

As many as 5,592 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 1,717 cases.

Among the infected, 27 were health workers. A total of 10,081 persons were placed under home isolation on Friday. The number of active cases in the district was 33,873. The public can contact the District Control Room nos: 0484 2368802/2368902/2368702 for clearing their doubts about the pandemic situation. The facility will be available round-the-clock.

Home isolation

The Health department urged those under home isolation not to come in contact with other family members. The room meant for isolation should be properly ventilated.

Those under isolation have to wear either N95 or double masks. They need to wash the hands or sanitise at regular intervals. Other family members should not use the plates or clothes used by the patient.

Isolation rooms have to be disinfected. Pulse oximeter should be used to check the oxygen level. Those tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 should not resort to self medication. Persons having fever should remain at home and not venture out into public places.

Home isolation will end when the person either completes seven days or is free of fever for three consecutive days. They need not undergo COVID-19 tests after this mandatory period. The public have to comply with the revised guidelines issued by the Health department related to quarantine and treatment, according to an official communication.