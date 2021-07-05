Ernakulam records 713 fresh COVID-19 cases

KOCHI

05 July 2021

A total of 713 fresh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Ernakulam district on Monday.

Of these, four cases were of people who had come to the State from outside the country or the State, said a communication here from the control room. A total of 689 cases of cases of local spread were recorded and there were also 13 cases in which the source of infection was not known, the communication said. Seven health workers were among those infected on Monday.

The Chellanam panchayat recorded the highest number of cases with 39 while Vengola had 35, Choornikkara 26, Kalamassery and Vadavukode 24 each, and Thripunithura 22 cases.

The communication said that 1,105 people were declared free of the infection on Monday and 1,669 went into observation in their own homes. A total of 1,971 people were out of the list of people under observation. There are now a total of 36,225 people under observation in their homes now.