Ernakulam records 644 new COVID-19 cases

471 cases due to local transmission; 845 cured of illness

A total of 644 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ernakulam district on Sunday. They include three persons who arrived from other States and abroad as well as 471 cases due to local transmission, said a communication from the district administration.

There are 161 cases in which the source of infection is not known. Nine health workers too have been diagnosed with the disease.

The communication added that 845 people had been discharged from hospitals, even as 1,889 more have been brought under observation. A total of 679 people have been removed from the list of those under observation. The number of people under observation now stands at 29,405. Of them, 18,089 are at their homes, while 50 are in COVID care centres. As many as 1,266 people are in paid facilities.

A total of 154 persons were admitted to hospitals and COVID care centres, while 106 were discharged from first-line treatment centres and hospitals, the communication said.

The total number of people under treatment now stands at 10,558 in the district. Of them, 205 are at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, 47 at PVS Hospital, nine at General Hospital, Muvattupuzha, and 40 at Sanjivani Hospital. There are also 8,324 people under care in their own homes.

A total of 4,789 samples were collected for testing on Sunday. The COVID-19 Control Room received 349 calls on Sunday, the communication added.