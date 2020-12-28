Ernakulam records 605 positive cases

Nine health workers were among the 605 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.
The source of infection could not be traced in 77 cases.
Koothattukulam recorded 31 new cases, while Ayyampuzha registered 28, Thripunithura 26, and Vengoor recorded 22.
The district recorded 450 recoveries on Sunday, taking the active case load to 8,398. For testing, 4,754 samples were sent.
A total of 28,450 people remain in quarantine. While 6,597 people are recovering at home, 147 are being monitored at first-line treatment centres, 337 are at second-line treatment centres, 481 are at private hospitals, 84 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and 47 patients are at PVS Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath