Ernakulam records 605 positive cases

Nine health workers among newly infected

Nine health workers were among the 605 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

The source of infection could not be traced in 77 cases.

Koothattukulam recorded 31 new cases, while Ayyampuzha registered 28, Thripunithura 26, and Vengoor recorded 22.

The district recorded 450 recoveries on Sunday, taking the active case load to 8,398. For testing, 4,754 samples were sent.

A total of 28,450 people remain in quarantine. While 6,597 people are recovering at home, 147 are being monitored at first-line treatment centres, 337 are at second-line treatment centres, 481 are at private hospitals, 84 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and 47 patients are at PVS Hospital.