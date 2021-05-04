Ernakulam records 5,030 new cases

KOCHI

04 May 2021 22:58 IST

4,235 recover; active caseload in district 54,590

Ernakulam recorded 5,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with a test positivity rate of 27.28%.

After a dip in testing over the past two days, tests increased to 18,439 samples collected on Tuesday.

Thripunithura recorded 147 new cases, Palluruthy 143, Cheranalloor 136, Thrikkakara 134, Rayamangalam 110, and Chengamanad 102. Four health workers were infected.

A total of 4,235 people recovered on the day, and the active caseload in the district stands at 54,590. The number of new admissions at hospitals continues to surpass the number of people who were discharged. While 180 people were discharged from hospitals and other treatment centres, 325 people were newly admitted.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 368 are admitted in ICUs. As many as 45,839 people are recovering at home, and 2,196 are recovering at private hospitals. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 192 patients are admitted, while 69 are recuperating at PVS Hospital and 67 at the Aluva District Hospital. A total of 11 government hospitals are treating COVID patients. At FLTCs, 33 people are recovering, while 440 patients are at SLTCs. Of the tests done on Tuesday, 7,620 were RT-PCR tests. So far, the district has recorded 2,06,488 cases of the infection. As many as 503 people have succumbed to it, going by officially confirmed figures.

Harbour to be closed

The Munambam harbour will be closed due to the increasing number of cases in the Pallipuram panchayat area. Manjapra and Palakuzha panchayats will also be closed off completely to contain the spread of COVID-19.