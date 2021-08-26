Ernakulam records 3,872 COVID cases; TPR at 17.29%

KOCHI

26 August 2021 20:02 IST

New oxygen cylinder filling plant to be operational at Kochi Refinery on September 1

A total of 3,872 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

As many as 3,810 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 55 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district is 17.29%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 50 included Thripunithura (132), Thrikkakara (131), Kavalangad (107), Puthenvelikkara (88), Mukkannoor (84), Aarakuzha (75), Kunnathunad (75), Kunnukara (75), Asamannoor (74), Keezhmad (67), Vengola (67), Edakkattuvayal (65), North Paravur (65), Kalamassery (63), Karumaloor (62), Payipra (58), Vadakkekara (57), Nellikkuzhi (55), Edathala (54), Chengamanad (54), and Valakam (52).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Panampilly Nagar, Maneed, Elamkulam, Thammanam, Panayappilli, Ayappankavu, Chakkaraparambu, and Pattimattom, according to an official release.

As many as 18,426 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district, while 22,392 tests were conducted on Thursday.

Oxygen supply

District Collector Jafar Malik said that an oxygen cylinder filling plant would become operational at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Kochi Refinery on September 1. The plant will ensure supply of oxygen cylinders free of cost to five government hospitals in the district. Mr. Malik said there was no shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in Ernakulam.