Kochi

Ernakulam records 3,872 COVID cases; TPR at 17.29%

A total of 3,872 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

As many as 3,810 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 55 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district is 17.29%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 50 included Thripunithura (132), Thrikkakara (131), Kavalangad (107), Puthenvelikkara (88), Mukkannoor (84), Aarakuzha (75), Kunnathunad (75), Kunnukara (75), Asamannoor (74), Keezhmad (67), Vengola (67), Edakkattuvayal (65), North Paravur (65), Kalamassery (63), Karumaloor (62), Payipra (58), Vadakkekara (57), Nellikkuzhi (55), Edathala (54), Chengamanad (54), and Valakam (52).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Panampilly Nagar, Maneed, Elamkulam, Thammanam, Panayappilli, Ayappankavu, Chakkaraparambu, and Pattimattom, according to an official release.

As many as 18,426 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district, while 22,392 tests were conducted on Thursday.

Oxygen supply

District Collector Jafar Malik said that an oxygen cylinder filling plant would become operational at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Kochi Refinery on September 1. The plant will ensure supply of oxygen cylinders free of cost to five government hospitals in the district. Mr. Malik said there was no shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in Ernakulam.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 8:03:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/ernakulam-records-3872-covid-cases-tpr-at-1729/article36123203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY