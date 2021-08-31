Ernakulam records 3,548 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kochi

31 August 2021 19:16 IST

Test positivity rate 15.88%, active caseload 24,874

As many as 3,548 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

A total of 3,466 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 68 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 15.88%.

The regions in which positive cases were higher than 50 included Thrikkakara (109), Thripunithura (93), Puthenvelikkara (92), Vadakkekara (77), Maradu (71), Chittatukara (67), Rayamangalam (67), Kalamassery (64), North Paravur (55), Elankunnapuzha (54), Parakadavu (53), Nayarambalam (52).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Keerampara, Panayappilli, Chakkaraparambu, Karuvelipadi, Kunnumpuram, Poonithura, Vengoor, according to an official release.

As many as 24,874 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district. A total of 22,343 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday.