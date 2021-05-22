Ernakulam records 3,219 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8,296 recoveries

KOCHI

22 May 2021 20:07 IST

Test positivity rate at 24.1%; active caseload falls to 45,405

A total of 3,219 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The test positivity rate stands at 24.1% and 13,307 tests were done. The district’s active caseload has fallen to 45,405. The figure was at 68,357 on May 16, roughly a week ago.

Sreemoolanagaram recorded the highest number of new cases with 113 people testing positive, followed by Thrikkakara with 107 and Thripunithura with 80 new cases. Palluruthy registered 78 new cases, Kumbalangi 68, Payipra 67, Udayamperoor 63, Fort Kochi 62, Choornikkara and Mulavukad 61 each, and Mattancherry 60. Nine health workers, one police officer and two CISF personnel have tested positive.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday, when 8,296 people were considered to have recovered. While 332 people were newly admitted to hospitals and other treatment centres, 233 people were discharged.

As many as 37,345 people are recovering from the infection at home, 2,327 are admitted at private hospitals, 672 are at government hospitals, 70 are at INHS Sanjivani and 1,772 people are recovering at first-line treatment centres, second-line treatment centres and domiciliary care centres. A total of 1,01,954 people remain in quarantine.