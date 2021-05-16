Ernakulam records 3,154 new COVID-19 cases

Kochi

16 May 2021 20:09 IST

Test positivity rate stands at 24.31%

Ernakulam logged 3,154 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The district’s test positivity rate is 24.31%, when 12,971 tests were done. After hitting 35.10% on May 12, the test positivity rate has fallen to 28.56%, 24.59%, 25.28% and 24.31% on subsequent days.

Of the new cases, 110 were reported from Thripunithura, 100 from Thrikkakara, 71 from Mulavukad, 69 from Payipra, 68 from Kumbalangi, and 66 each from Elamkunnapuzha, Kadungalloor and Chengamanad. One police officer and ten health workers have tested positive. A total of 19 people who arrived from outside the State have tested positive. The source of infection was unclear in 25 of the cases detected on Sunday.

The number of people who were considered to have recovered on Sunday stands at 4,620, higher than the number of fresh cases recorded. While 402 people were discharged from hospitals and other treatment facilities, 370 people were newly admitted.

A total of 1,19,196 people remain in quarantine.

The district’s active caseload is 68,357. Of the people recovering from the infection, 60,346 remain at home, 618 are at government hospitals, 2,535 are at private hospitals, 86 are at INHS Sanjivani and 1,618 are at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres. As many as 518 patients are admitted in intensive care units, up from 506 on Saturday.

Vaccination

Till Saturday, a total of 9,20,929 doses of the two vaccines have been administered in the district. While 7,07,867 people have taken the first dose, 2,11,727 people have taken the second dose as well.

A total of 87 vaccination centres will function in the district on Monday, and around 20,000 doses will be administered on the day, using up the district’s existing vaccine stock, said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination.

While the district has so far been prioritising people for the second dose, from Monday onwards, people eligible for the first dose are being identified at the ward level for vaccine administration, Dr. Sivadas said. Online slot bookings, which had remained suspended so far, will resume in two days, he said.