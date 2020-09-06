Ernakulam records 281 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 281 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Sunday. A native of Kanjoor, who arrived from Kuwait and and a native of Tamil Nadu were among those who tested positive, said a press release from the district administration.

The communication said that 185 people were discharged after being cured of the viral disease and 175 of them were from the district.

A total of 1,698 people were home-quarantined on Sunday while 1,212 completed their period of observation. There are now 18,646 people under observation now. Of these, 16,345 are in their homes and 115 are in COVID care centres, and 2,186 are in paid facilities.

A total of 208 people were admitted to hospitals and first-line treatment centres on Sunday. There are now 2,490 patients under treatment for COVID-19 in different hospitals in the district. A total of 1,383 samples were collected for testing on Sunday, the communication said.