Ernakulam records 2,707 new COVID cases

TPR at 14.37% in the district; 2,659 cases through local transmission

A total of 2,707 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Friday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 14.37%. The regions that reported less than five cases were Elamkulam, Karuvelippady, Kaloorkadu, Keerampara, Chalikkavattom, Mulavukadu, Ramamangalam, Ponekkara, and Panampilly Nagar. As many as 1,507 persons recovered from the infection. Four persons who had come from outside the State tested positive, while 2,659 got infected through local transmission. Six health-care workers tested positive on Friday.

The source of 38 cases remained untraced. Thrikkakara recorded the highest number of cases at 119. A total of 26,202 people are undergoing treatment for the disease, while 39,772 are under home observation. As many as 18,841 samples were sent for examination.

Meanwhile, action was taken against 112 persons for not wearing masks and failure to observe physical distancing norms at public places.