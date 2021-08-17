Ernakulam records 2,643 fresh COVID cases

Test positivity rate stands at 14.65%

As many as 2,643 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 2,596 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 39 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 14.65%.

The regions in which positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (88), Karumaloor (66), Edathala (62), Keezhmad (60), Kalamassery (59), Vadakkekara (58), Kothamangalam (55), Kunnathunad (53), Elankunnapuzha (50), Puthenvelikkara (49), Vengola (48), Aarakuzha (47), Mudakuzha (47), Thripunitura (42), North Paravur (42), and Koovapadi (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Elamkulam, Panayappilli, Poonithura, Maradi, Ayampuzha, Elanji, Maneed, Karuvelippadi, Chakkaraparambu, Ponekkara, and Manjapra, according to an official release.

A total of 18,036 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. As many as 21,558 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.