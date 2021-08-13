Ernakulam records 2,388 COVID cases

As many as 2,388 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Friday.

The number of those who got infected through local contact stood at 2,334. The source of infection in 50 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district is 11.79%. The regions where positive cases are above 30 include Kizhakkambalam (97), Edathala (95), Thrikkakara (75), Vazhakkulam (73), Vengoor (54), Avoli (48), Elankunnapuzha (45), Kalamassery (43), Kuttampuzha (43), Rayamangalam (39), Thripunithura (38), Nellikkuzhi (37), Kothamangalam (35), Aluva (34), Palluruthy (33), Vadakkekara (33), Nayarambalam (32), Kunnathunad (31), and Chengamanad (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ashamanoor, Edakkattuvayal, Maradi, Vaduthala, Pampakuda, Ayappankavu, Chalikkavattom, Panampilly Nagar, Panayappilli, Palakuzha, Poonithura, Maneed, Thoppumpady, Elamkulam, Karuvelipadi, Keerampara, and Aarakuzha, according to an official release.

Around 20,260 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, and 24,422 people are under treatment.