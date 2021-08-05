Ernakulam records 2,373 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 2,373 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Nearly 2,310 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 55 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 10.97%. The regions in which positive cases were higher than 40 included Vengola (92), Thrikkakara (89), Payipra (72), Kottuvally (58), Vazhakulam (58), Karumaloor (55), Kalamassery (53), Chellanam (53), Nellikuzhi (52), Thripunitura (51), Edathala (46), and Pallipuram (43).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kadamakudy, Kalady, Puthrika, Ponekkara, Manjapra, Mudakuzha, Ernakulam North, Koothattukulam, Perumpadappu, Edakkatuvayal, Karuvelipadi, Palakuzha, Okkal and Puthenvelikkara, according to an official release.

Around 21,626 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. Around 21,632 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.

Vaccination target

Thirteen local bodies in Ernakulam have ensured vaccination of the target population above 45 years.

It include Piravom municipality and Manjapra, Kanjoor, Chellanam, Pampakuda, Palakuzha, Elanji, Thirumaradi, Maradi, Ayavana, Valakam, Ramamangalam, and Vadavucode panchayats, according to an official communication. Those who were tested positive in the last three months and those who refused to receive the vaccination were not part of the list.

The concerted efforts by ASHA workers, elected representatives and public workers had helped in reaching out to the maximum number of people. Various campaigns were also launched to ensure vaccination of the target population, it said.